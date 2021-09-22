All matric, intermediate students will be passed by FBISE

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to promote matriculation and intermediate students on the basis of average marks gained in non-compulsory subjects as it finalized the promotion policy.

All the candidates of grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be given marks in necessary subjects on the basis of average marks gained in optional subjects, and mathematics, in the case of classes ninth and tenth, stated the notification.

“Furthermore, up to 5%, proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects. Actual marks obtained by the candidate in the subject(s) they appeared in shall be shown,” read the notification.

However, for the subjects that contain practical(s), 50% of the total marks gained in the practical exam will be approved to the applicants as standard marks, while the rest of 50% will be planned equitably on the basis of marks gained in the pertinent theory exam.

The notification further stated that students who fail their exams will be passed with 33% marks.

The candidates who apply for development will be settled marks on the foundation of the exams they endeavored, whereas the applicants who continued absent throughout all the exams “will be treated as absent”.