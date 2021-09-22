An increase in Dengue Fever cases reported in Islamabad

An increase has been reported in the dengue fever cases in the capital city.

In the past 24 hours, 17 new cases of the disease have been reported.

14 cases of the viral disease reported in rural and three cases in urban areas of the federal capital territory, stated a document about the dengue cases in the capital.

“In the ongoing season 94 dengue fever cases have been reported so far”, the paper read. “In rural areas 67 and in urban areas of Islamabad 27 dengue virus cases have been reported”.

So far, the dengue virus has claimed two lives in Islamabad, according to the report.

According to the paper “Both patients succumbed by the disease in this season were residents of Ghouri Town Phase IV in Islamabad.”

However, postponement in fumigation by the administration has caused an upsurge in dengue patients.

Whereas the document stated, 61 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases were reported from the Holy Family hospital, 20 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Furthermore, in DHQ hospital Rawalpindi three cases, in private hospitals four cases, Shifa International two cases, while one case of dengue fever reported from Quaid-e-Azam hospital.