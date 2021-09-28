Angelina Jolie crossed 2.2 million Instagram followers in 24 hours

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has created an account on the social networking site Instagram and the number of her followers has crossed 7.2 million in 24 hours.

Angelina Jolie’s first post has received more than 3 million likes so far. This post was a handwritten letter from an Afghan girl. In his first post, he spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and this regard he conveyed the message that this letter was sent to him by a girl from Afghanistan.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are reluctant to express their views openly on social media, so I have come to Instagram to be the voice of all these people,” he said.

Angelina Jolie did not reveal the identity of the Afghan girl whose letter contained information about the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan.

In the second post, he shared the details of the refugees and urged them to consider that most of the world’s refugees belong to five countries, including Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Sudan and Myanmar.

Angelina Jolie is also the Special Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and has previously worked for refugees around the world. After creating his profile on Instagram, he has followed only three accounts, including Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and a human rights organization called NAACP.

Angelina Jolie has introduced herself as a mother, filmmaker and UN special envoy. Earlier, Angelina Jolie was not on social networking sites, but her fans created accounts for her.