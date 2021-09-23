Do you know about the annual pillow fight championship in Japan?

TOKYO: Dozens of teams from across the country take part in the pillow fighting championships every year in the Japanese town of Ito.

Fighting with each other with pillows is one of the popular hobbies of children. There is hardly any country in the world where this innocent game is not played.

The Japanese have taken the game to a new level of popularity that other people might not have thought of.

The Japanese town of Ito has been hosting an annual pillow fight championship since 2013, in which everyone from young children to the elderly can participate in regular teams.

The championship also has regular pillow-fighting rules, which are also the subject of several YouTube videos.

For example, each team will have five players, hard pillows cannot be used, a soft blanket of special body and thickness can only be used to prevent the opposing team’s pillow attack, and that from the start of the game.

First, all the players have to lie down in a corner and cover themselves with blankets while they can only get up when the referee blows the whistle and so on.

Like kabaddi and wrestling, this championship also has a special place where you can fight with pillows while staying inside.

Each team tries to push the opposing team out and win. However, no one can be touched or pushed during the game. The whole game can only be played with pillows and comforters.

According to Japanese media, when the championship was first held, there were only two teams, but in the second year, six teams from different parts of Japan participated, which was a testament to its extraordinary popularity.

Since then, the number of teams in the annual pillow fight championship has increased every year, and today one or another team from almost every city in Japan arrives at Ito to take part.

The winner of the championship receives a cash prize of only one million yen (approximately one and a half million Pakistani rupees), which is a very small amount compared to a competition held at the national level.

During its eighth-year journey, the championship has been very well organized, with the local winning teams having the opportunity to reach the national championship by reaching Eto’o.