Anti-women harassment cell inaugurated

LAHORE: To counter rising crimes of harassment and violence against women in Lahore, police have set up An Anti-Harassment and Violence Cell (AHVC) to ensure prompt registration of cases and investigation in every such case.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday inaugurated the first Women Harassment and Violence Cell of Lahore police at the Police Station Defence (B) Area.

DIG Operations Capt Sohail Chaudhary (Retd), CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik, SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hayat, SP Cantt Sayyed Aziz and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Lahore police is also establishing its second Anti -Women Harassment and Violence Cell at Liberty roundabout area, the CCPO said.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited different sections of the newly -inaugurated Cell of PS Defence Area (B) and inspected the facilities provided at different desks.

Dogar briefed the women staff of the cell regarding the importance of their new responsibilities and directed them to extend full cooperation to the affected women and behave with them in a polite manner.

The SP Headquarters briefed the CCPO about the main functions and purpose of the cell. Monitoring Desk, Victim Feedback and Assistance Desk, Victim Support Desk along with Investigation and Prosecution Desk will operate under the newly-established cell, he added.

Briefing newsmen about the cell, Dogar said that the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell would ensure prompt support and redress the grievances of affected women through registration of cases and investigation of crimes against women.

Female Victim Support Officers (VSOs) will supervise the cell to provide timely response and full legal and moral support to the aggrieved women from registration of FIRs to their medical reports, investigation process, hearing of cases in relevant courts and other related matters, the CCPO said, adding that six Gender Crime Cells of Lahore Police had already been linked with this cell, which will ensure monitoring of all such cases, surveillance of the habitual criminals and mapping of the hotspot areas in crimes of harassment and violence against women.

The commander Lahore Police pledged that feedback from victims will also be ensured regarding all the process of assistance provided by the cell on a regular basis.

Dogar also advised the women, especially working women, as well as students to download the “Women Safety App” in their smartphones to get immediate police help in case of any harassment or violence against them.

The CCPO Lahore said the protection of women and immediate prevention of crimes against them was the top priority of the Lahore Police.

The monitoring of speedy investigation of cases will be ensured so that the accused involved in gender crimes, especially the habitual offenders, could be convicted and sentenced by the courts, he added.

A digital database of suspected and habitual offenders involved in crimes against women would be prepared, while the crime mapping system be made more active by identifying sensitive areas related to crimes, he said.

Dogar also said the history-sheeters of gender-based crimes will be asked to ensure their weekly or fortnightly presence in these cells to regularly monitor their activities.

Talking to BOL News, DIG Operations Lahore Cap Sohail Chaudhary (Retd) said that the cell was established on the guidelines of former IGP Punjab Inam Ghani.

He said while serving in Faisalabad as CPO, he had established a similar platform to counter gender-specific crimes.

According to the DIG, such initiatives would surely help the police counter such crimes against women in Lahore.