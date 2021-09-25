Appointment of retired officer in DUHS challenged in SHC
Appointment of retired officers in Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) along with its vice chancellor were challenged in Sindh High Court on Saturday.
Invoking constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199, petitioner Mumtaz Hussain also pleaded the court to order formation of a Joint Investigation Team to probe alleged corruption of billions in the university.
The petitioner submitted an inquiry against Vice Chancellor Dr Saeed Qureshi was going on by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), however, ignoring this fact he had been give four years’ extension in his service.
He submitted that four officers who had recently retired from their posts had been re-hired on lucrative terms. The petitioner contended that the superior courts in their various judgments had categorically declared that no retired officer could be hired in government services against permanent vacancies.
Impleading chief minister Sindh, secretary universities, chairman Higher Education Commission and vice chancellor DUHS, the petitioner prayed the court that appointment of four retired officer be declared illegal and void.
