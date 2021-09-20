Astronaut uploads workout video from International Space Station
If you’re looking for encouragement to work out, the latest video of an International Orbit Station astronaut working out in space is sure to inspire you. The grind should never stop, including in space, as French astronaut Thomas Pesquet appears to be showcasing in a video that has gone popular on social media.
Pesquet, who is presently training for Journey Alpha, the second mission to the International Orbit Station, and is known for sharing unusual films and photographs taken in space, just shared this video of his gym session.
“Muscle building SpaceWorkOut anyone?” Pesquet, who is on his second space journey following Mission Proxima, which lasted six months, wrote about it. Pesquet is seen doing squats with workout equipment in the 41-second clip.
Renforcement musculaire ✨ de l’espace ✨
🏋️♂️#SpaceWorkOut anyone? 😜 #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ui1HTYpcPt
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) September 18, 2021
Pesquet’s training video quickly went popular on Twitter, where he has over 1.2 million followers. With over one lac views, the post was filled with netizens admiring Pesquet’s commitment to doing training sessions in space. Some people even compared the astronaut to the fictional figure Goku.
I WANT ONE https://t.co/iwzE7QGSo1
— Tank It To The Limit (@TankIt23585469) September 18, 2021
C'est l'heure de sporter alors ? 💪 https://t.co/VF7bVHrflE
— Janus (@SVNAJ) September 18, 2021
Same vibes https://t.co/ZircEzPyPY pic.twitter.com/2CzSa1m6sz
— Le boucher de Blaviken △ (@GwynbleiddFTW) September 18, 2021
