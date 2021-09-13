Athlete keeps plank position for more than 9 hours, breaks record

Athlete keeps plank position for more than 9 hours

An Australian athlete set a Guinness World Record by holding the abdominal plank position for 9 hours, 30 minutes, and 1 second.

Daniel Scali took on the record in Adelaide, where he had to beat George Hood of the United States’ time of 8 hours, 15 minutes, 15 seconds established in February 2020.

Scali said his effort was complicated by his complex regional pain syndrome, a chronic pain condition caused by a broken left arm when he was 12 years old.

Scali said, “It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain.”

“Obviously putting constant pressure on my elbow and forearm, up to my shoulder did give me quite a bit of grief at the start,” he added.

To cope with the pain, the athlete wore a compression sleeve on his damaged arm during the trial.

“It was a full head-to-toe experience of constant pain. My feet were numb. My knees were burning. My thighs were burning. My left arm felt like it was on fire. But it was all worth it in the end.”