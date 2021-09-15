Attested COVID-19 vaccination certificate no more required to travel from Pakistan to UAE

Pakistanis would not be needed to carry an attested COVID-19 vaccination certificate to enter the UAE, as previously stated.

The UAE Embassy in Islamabad has reversed a decision issued yesterday that required Pakistanis traveling to the UAE to get a COVID-19 immunization certificate confirmed by the UAE Embassy before entering the country.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi told the media over the phone from Islamabad, “There is no need for attested COVID-19 vaccine certificate for passengers traveling from Pakistan to UAE. We have intimated the Pakistan Foreign Affairs about the revised decision.”

He went on to say that passengers can now travel without any such “limitation.”

On May 13, the UAE banned regular passenger flights to Pakistan due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. Only diplomats, holders of golden visas, UAE natives, and officials are currently permitted to travel to the UAE from Pakistan. Passengers on chartered planes who have received specific approval can also enter the UAE.

The General Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates had already announced that the flights would be banned until July 21. Flight bookings for UAE and Pakistani carriers have already begun as of July 21. However, no official statement on the restart of flights has yet been made.