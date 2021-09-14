Ayeza Khan latest bridal collection clicks makes stir on social media
The bridal photoshoot of famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has gone viral on social media.
Ayeza Khan has become a top actress at the moment. And her work is being praised around the world.
The ‘Chupke Chupke’ actress, who lives in millions of hearts due to her stellar performance, has shared a stunning photoshoot of herself from a recent styling session on social media.
Fans and followers flooded the endearing posts with lovely comments shortly after she shared the dazzling pictures.
Read More
Groom went to fetch water and the bride flews away with money and jewelry
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan...
Austrian man kept mother’s body in freezer for a year to claim pension
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan...
An 18-year-old girl died after brushing with rat poison
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan...
Opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan...
New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates
A gorgeous picture of Pakistan showbiz industry’s model and actress Ayeza Khan...