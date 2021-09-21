Ayeza Khan’s new photo shoot goes viral on social media
Leading actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has acted in many super hit dramas due to her unique acting which was highly appreciated by the viewers.
The actress is also very active on social media nowadays. Ayeza Khan has 10 million followers on Instagram. Fan following of the actress is increasing day by day.
Ayeza Khan captivates the audience with her beauty and acting, Aiza Khan’s new photoshoot went viral on social media.
Actress Ayeza Khan posted her new photos on Instagram which became popular on social media.
View this post on Instagram
In pictures posted by the actress, it can be seen that the actress is wearing a beautiful Black outfit which is further enhancing her beauty.
View this post on Instagram
The actress’s photos are being well-liked by her fans. In just 1 hour, more than 113,076 people liked this picture of the actress and also made loving comments on it.
Also Read
Read More
Ayeza Khan sends tongues wagging as she sports a chic polka dots outfit
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for slaying with her fashionable looks....
Asad Umar extends kudos for media team’s role in Covid-19 response
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Chairman National Command...
OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts
PARIS: The OECD warned on Tuesday of an ‘uneven’ global economic recovery, as...
Training camp of Punjab’s U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls athletics teams under way
LAHORE: The week-long training camp of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls...
Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her 95th birth anniversary
Renowned cultural icon and one of the most legendary voices of Pakistan...