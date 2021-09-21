Ayeza Khan’s new photo shoot goes viral on social media

Ayeza Khan

Leading actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has acted in many super hit dramas due to her unique acting which was highly appreciated by the viewers.

The actress is also very active on social media nowadays. Ayeza Khan has 10 million followers on Instagram. Fan following of the actress is increasing day by day.

Ayeza Khan captivates the audience with her beauty and acting, Aiza Khan’s new photoshoot went viral on social media.

Actress Ayeza Khan posted her new photos on Instagram which became popular on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In pictures posted by the actress, it can be seen that the actress is wearing a beautiful Black outfit which is further enhancing her beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actress’s photos are being well-liked by her fans. In just 1 hour, more than 113,076 people liked this picture of the actress and also made loving comments on it.

