Azam Swati and Fawad Ch to receive notice from ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to serve notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati over accusations flattened by the federal ministers.

According to the details, the Election Commission will take action after allocating the notices.

The Election Commission also required a record of the allegations of the ministers from PEMRA, auxiliary action will be reserved after the record is unconfined.

Earlier Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday chaired a meeting over accusations leveled by the federal ministers.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and higher officials appeared in the session.

The members reflected upon the considerations which took place during the meetings in Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and the President House.

The ECP members expressed anger over federal ministers for condemning the commission of taking bribes.

The assertions are untrue and intolerable as the ECP is a constitutional department, they stated.

Previously, federal minister Azam Swati had smoothed serious accusations against the ECP of taking bribes.

Whereas, during the session of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the minister disparaged the directive for making fun of the Parliament.