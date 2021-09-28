Azerbaijan pays tributes to martyrs of 44-day patriotic war

BAKU: The People of Azerbaijan marked the Commemoration Day with fervor and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 44-day patriotic war to counter the military offensive of Armenia within the framework of the right to self-defence, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“We commemorate with deep respect and esteem the memory of all our martyrs who died for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on September 27, which is celebrated as the Commemoration Day in our country by the order of the president of Azerbaijan,” it said.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan began responsive measures to counter another military provocation from the armed forces of Armenia a year ago, it said, adding that these measures were undertaken within the framework of the right to self-defence.

They were in full compliance with the international humanitarian law to prevent another military aggression from Armenia, and to provide for the security of the civilian population. This marked the beginning of the 44-day patriotic war.

The patriotic war put an end to Armenia’s nearly 30-year-long policy of aggression, the statement said, adding that Azerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity, and the fundamental rights of nearly one million displaced Azerbaijanis were restored.

Azerbaijan alone ensured the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

The end of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories revealed the full extent of the illegal activities undertaken by Armenia for decades, it said.

This includes extensive mining; the deliberate destruction and misappropriation of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural and religious heritage; plundering of natural resources; destruction of infrastructure; and other violations of international law, it said.

The evidence of Armenia’s numerous war crimes was also revealed. In order to hold Armenia accountable for its breaches of international humanitarian and human rights law, Azerbaijan filed inter-state applications against Armenia in the European court of human rights and International Court of Justice.

It said the government of Azerbaijan is carrying out restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories and taking consistent steps to ensure the safe and dignified return of nearly one million of the displaced Azerbaijanis, as well as the reintegration of these lands.

The government is also taking all necessary measures to ensure lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The patriotic war under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, president İlham Aliyev, ended with a victory of the brave Azerbaijani army, opened a new era in the history of the Azerbaijan, established international justice and changed the realities in the region, it said.

Azerbaijan is ready to normalise relations with Armenia, on the basis of strict observance of the principles of the international law, in particular, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders.

“We call on Armenia to respect these fundamental principles to ensure peace, security and prosperity in the region and comply with its international obligations,” the statement added.