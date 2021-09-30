Balochistan govt completes 22 dam projects

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has completed 22 dam projects and feasibility studies of nine dams to irrigate thousands of acres of land in the province.

According to an official source, these dams would reduce water scarcity and improve ground level water in respective areas. The provincial government has also planned to construct 49 new dams with the estimated cost of Rs6.451 billion, which was expected to be initiated in the near future.

The Balochistan government has expedited the construction work on the development of dams and also enhanced the allocation in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province.

In the financial year 2021/22, Rs298 million has been allocated for the construction of Awaran Dam and the development of command area from a total estimated cost of Rs1.492 billion to harvest rainwater, as the area was dependent on groundwater,” he added.

The government has spent Rs1.5 billion on the development of Bolan Dam, Rs2 billion allocated for Naoulong Dam, Rs1.01 billion has been allocated for the construction of Gharoki Dam.

The government has completed multiple projects of small check dams to eradicate the water scarcity and refill the groundwater level in the area.