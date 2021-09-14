Bigg Boss 15: Neha asks Pratik to maintain distance after his sister warns them

Bigg Boss 15 OTT’s most recent episode was a roller coaster of emotions. As their family and friends visited them in the house, the housemates experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

When Pratik Sehajpal saw his sister Prerna enter the house, he couldn’t stop crying. She came to encourage him and to deliver a message to him.

Prerna told Pratik to not let his emotions take over his game. get in the way of his playing. She also warned him about his friendship with Neha Bhasin during the conversation. She advised Pratik to keep his distance and said. “Thodi si thin line hoti hai, thoda sa you need to understand. Thodi si boundaries hoti hai har cheez me. Bahar jo dekh rahe hai unko kaisa lag raha hai.”

Pratik made it clear that he and Neha are simply friends. However, his sister insisted that while he was with her, he retain his cool and did not cross the line.

Afterward, Pratik saw that Neha was not herself with him and asked about the change. Latter she advised him to keep their distance now that both of them had been warned by their respective sisters.

“I’m worried about the consequences of the way we’re living with each other. Main single hoti to kisi ko kuch fark nhi padta,” she said while making him understand.

Neha further added that their friendship and bond aren’t worth anything if they are being misunderstood by their families themselves. She also say that he should understand what his sister was saying and stated that she didn’t mince her words and was clear about it.

Pratik, who was still not convinced, told her that he wanted to keep their friendship alive in the outside world too.