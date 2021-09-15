Bioscience Company just raised $15 Million for reviving Woolly Mammoths

To revise elephant DNA and create a hybrid animal that looks like a woolly mammoth. Woolly mammoths have been extinct for about 10,000 years, plans to use genetic engineering, which the company called Colossal.

The task of Colossal is very genuine, The Company pursues to revive the woolly mammoth by making a hybridized elephant with its appearances, and all to help the environment to change, and then it is like something from science fiction, if not horror.

As per Ben Lamm, a tech entrepreneur who helped found Colossal, “Our goal is to have our first calves in the next four to six years.”

A scientist named George Church, who first created the idea to revive the woolly mammoth.

A biologist with Harvard Medical School, to read and edit DNA the Church has settled some techniques, which is non-exist for some 10,000 years ago, He initiated to wonder if that technology is should be used to revive the woolly mammoth.

Today, with sponsors that contain the Winklevoss twins, they’ve raised $15 million to chase their aim, when he met a fellow believer in Lamm, who agreed to help build the project, but for years, Church’s goal is made up of mostly “dreaming and talking.”

“Now we can actually do it,” according to the church, “This is going to change everything.”

This operation is one of the complicated ones, and not the Colossal, actually, it’s duplicating the mammoth’s DNA, in its place the Church and his crew to work on the genetic code of Asian elephants, which the wooly mammoth is sharing with a common ancestor, to make an elephant-mammoth hybrid’s category.

Said by the church, evenly the 50 changes of the genetic data of Asian elephants to make something that is similar to the woolly mammoth, and in the Arctic, it stays alive.

According to the church, “Our goal is to make a cold-resistant elephant, but it is going to look and behave like a mammoth.”

Furthermore, “Not because we are trying to trick anybody, but because we want something that is functionally equivalent to the mammoth, which will enjoy its time at -40C, and do all the things that elephants and mammoths do.”

“The editing, I think, is going to go smoothly,” said Church, who has successfully worked on manipulating pig DNA so that their organs can be transplanted into humans. “We’ve got a lot of experience with that.”

Especially the genetic operations are the easy part, and in the nest stage, as per the church, into a living animal hoe to get the DNA in the viable embryo and physical development, no one attempted to do the Vitro fertilization and even harvested an egg from an elephant ever.