BISE Abbottabad announces Matric final results for the 2021 Academic Year

The board of intermediate and secondary education, BISE Abbottabad has announced the matric classes’ results on September 20th, 2021.

The controller of the examination of BISE Abbottabad delivered a press release.

The board of education is going to announce the matric positions holders at 10:30 AM, stated the press release.

However, the complete result will be available at 2:00 PM.

All the results awaiting matric students are informed that the wait has now been over.

We wish all the matric students good luck with their BSIE Abbottabad result in 2021.

How to check Abbottabad Board Matric result 2021

Abbottabad board of education formally announces the names of the position holders through its official website.

Whereas, the final result containing BISE Abbottabad matric result 2021, will also be accessible on the official website of the Abbottabad board of education.

Students have to visit the official website and they will find a search bar.

Just add your names or roll numbers and check your results.

The board of education has also proclaimed that the resulting paper in the DVD form will also be available to purchase from the board office. The fee for the result gazette DVD is 300/-.

Conversely, the regular students can also get their E-DMCs from September 20th, 2021 onwards.

Furthermore, the E-DMCs will be obtainable for private students from September 21st, 2021.

Note that E-DMCs can only be found through the official website of the Abbottabad board of education.

For further assistance, we commend students contact the boards’ officials.