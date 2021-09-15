Bitcoin price prediction: BTC price in a complicated position

Bitcoin price fell from roughly $53,000 to $42,850 on a single day. Though, the retrieval rally kicked in, pushing BTC up to $46,883.

Meanwhile then, the giant cryptocurrency has been consolidating but gradually heading lesser.

Just above the $44,705 provision level, Bitcoin price has calmed and shows signs of restarting an uptrend. Although this move might look logical, the market makers might shove BTC down to the demand zone, ranging from $41,461 to $39,147, before moving back to the trend as this would collect the most liquidity. Investors need to be conscious of this possible drop.