Blossoming Saudi fragrance market to hit over $3.8 billion by 2030

Web Desk News Agency

21st Sep, 2021. 04:03 pm
perfume

DUBAI: The Saudi fragrance market is poised to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, Arab News quoted a market report, with an annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent from last year.

India-based P&S Intelligence said a growing trend in grooming and personal care will drive this performance of the Kingdom’s perfume sector, which in 2020 was valued at $1.74 billion.

The predicted growth follows a challenging year for industry, as manufacturing plants were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report said luxury product bifurcation will witness the fastest growth in the sector, as more consumers opt for high-end brands.

The perfume category, which uses the highest concentration of essential oils, took most of the market share in the past.

Demand for natural and organic perfumes will also increase, the report said, amid increasing brand consciousness among consumers.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
CPPA seeks Rs2.07/kWh raise in distribution companies’ power tariff

KARACHI: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has approached the National Electric...
16 mins ago
Saudi top 10 banks see robust growth in financing, deposits

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's top 10 banks saw robust quarter-on-quarter growth in financing and...
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia remains China’s top oil supplier as arrivals surge

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, kept its ranking as...
40 mins ago
Minister briefs US-UAE Business Council on new investment incentives

ABU DHABI: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet member and minister of...
2 hours ago
Emirates Development Bank launches business banking app for SMEs

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has announced that it is launching...
2 hours ago
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE

DUBAI: Amazon will create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across the UAE...