Bol Exclusive: Inspirational story of the bike mechanic in Multan‘
Bol Exclusive shows the best example of making the best out of every situation, this is the story of Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Multan.
Bilal completed his MA in English in the first division, but due to unforeseen issues, he started his own business.
Bilal now works as a motorbike mechanic in Multan.
Bilal shares his reasons for choosing the field of Bike mechanics after gaining a Master’s degree in English.
He shares his inspirational story that completely changed his course of life by running his own business due to joblessness.
Watch the full video here:
