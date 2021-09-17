Bol Exclusive: Inspirational story of the bike mechanic in Multan‘

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 07:31 pm
bol exclusive

Bol Exclusive shows the best example of making the best out of every situation, this is the story of Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Multan.

Bilal completed his MA in English in the first division, but due to unforeseen issues, he started his own business.

Bilal now works as a motorbike mechanic in Multan.

Bilal shares his reasons for choosing the field of Bike mechanics after gaining a Master’s degree in English.

He shares his inspirational story that completely changed his course of life by running his own business due to joblessness.

Watch the full video here:

