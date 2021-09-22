British High Commission did not advise against Pakistan tour: Christian Turner

The British High Commission in Islamabad did not advise against England’s tour to Pakistan, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

“This was a decision made by the ECB, which is independent of the British government, based on concerns for player welfare,” Turner said in a video message a day after England had abandoned their tour to Pakistan.

The British High Commission was not against England’s tour in the first place and its travel advice for Pakistan has not changed, the ambassador noted.

“I have been a champion of international cricket’s return to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts in advance of England’s Autumn 2022 tour,” Turner said.

Turner appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) efforts to bring back international cricket. He expressed sadness over tour cancellation and hoped to soon hear the “roar of full cricket stadiums again”.

“In the end, cricket will be victorious.”

After the England and New Zealand cricket teams cancelled their tours to Pakistan, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the word “absolutely not” comes at a price that nations must pay if they seek to keep their heads high.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had clearly stated that no military base will be given to the US after their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“PTV alone has suffered losses worth Rs220 million and we are now seeking our lawyers’ guidance on how to drag [New Zealand] to court,” he said.

England Cricket Board, a day earlier, announced its cancellation of the Pakistan tour after New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal amid a security alert.

After ECB announced its decision, the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed extreme disappointment with England.

“…it was quite expected as the western bloc gets united in an attempt to back each other, unfortunately. England withdrawal is unjustified; Pakistan cricket will prevail,” he said in a video statement.