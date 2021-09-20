British scientist breaks two gymnastics World Records

A British scientist with a passion for gymnastics put her abilities to the test by setting two Guinness World Records. The most back somersault burpees in 30 seconds and the fastest 100 meter forward rolls.

Bethany Lodge, a biotechnology researcher at an Oxford, England-based company, claimed she decided to take on the two records to motivate herself to stay fit while gyms were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a child, Lodge participated in gymnastics and other sports, and she has previously demonstrated her abilities on competitive TV shows such as Ninja Warrior U.K.

The athlete set the record for back somersault burpees first, completing five in the allocated 30 seconds.

Lodge claimed the forward rolls record was more difficult to break because she had never completed the entire 100 meters (328 feet) during practice sessions.

She told Guinness, “I didn’t go above 50 meters [164 feet] in my practices as I was worried it would be so dizzying that I wouldn’t want to attempt it again.”

Lodge broke the goal-distance record with a timing of 42.64 seconds.

The talented gymnast stated that she hopes to break more fitness records, including her own back somersault burpee record.