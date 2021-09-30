Britney Spears is finally free from her father’s control

Leading American singer Britney Spears gained her father’s right to interfere in her private life after a long legal battle.

A Los Angeles court judge deprived Jamie Spears of her legal right to sponsor the singer and gave her temporary guardianship status in the best interests of Spears.

The judge ordered Jamie Spears to transfer all guardianship powers to singer Britney Spears.

Britney Spears’ lawyer called the singer’s father a poisonous, abusive, and cruel man and said that Britney deserved to wake up tomorrow morning without fear of her father’s guardianship and that is what my client wants.

Background to the legal battle for guardianship between Britney and her father

Singer Britney Spears, fed up with her father’s interference in her personal life, had approached the court to revoke her guardianship powers, in which the singer argued that her father had controlled her life for the past 13 years. Are doing

Britney Spears is one of America’s leading singers for her voice and beauty. She made a fortune at an early age, but her fall began in 2004 when she met her childhood friend Jason Alexander. The marriage ended a few days later.

Britney later married Kevin Federline, with whom she had two sons, but they divorced in 2007 and lost the right to custody of the children, leaving her with severe mental health problems.

The court then appointed her father and a lawyer as her guardians, overseeing Britney’s wealth, health, and even her personal life for the past 12 years.

Last year, the actress’s father, James Spears, resigned from the post of a chief guardian due to ill health, while his lawyer also resigned from his post last year, after which the court temporarily appointed another lawyer. Appointed the singer’s mentor.

Following the expiration of the new guardian’s term, the court re-appointed her father as Britney Spears’ guardian until 2021, on which the singer had approached the court to remove her father from the position of her guardian.