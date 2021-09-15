Businesses to remain open till 10 pm, Sindh govt

In view of the decreasing cases of COVID-19 cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Wednesday eased some coronavirus-related restrictions.

The Sindh Home Department, markets, shops, and other businesses are permitted to remain open till 10 pm with severe observance to COVID-19 SOPs across the province, stated the notification.

Whereas, markets will remain closed on Sundays.

Pharmacies, medical facilities, grocery stores, and other essential services have been allowed to remain open round the clock, seven days a week.

According to the notification the Sindh government has permitted indoor dinging till 11:59 pm with 50% occupancy for inoculated people only.

Whereas, inoculation cards will be obligatory for all customers.

Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are permitted for vaccinated individuals only with a maximum of 200 guests.

Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies arc permitted with a maximum of 400 guests under strict COVID protocols.

On the contrary, Shrines may be opened at directions of divisional/district administration concerned in discussion with health and as well as Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

Offices are permissible to operate with normal working hours with 100% attendance.

There will be a complete closure of cinemas throughout the province.

A comprehensive ban shall endure on contact sport like Karate, boxing, martial arts, and others. Though, indoor gyms will be allowable for inoculated individuals only.

Public conveyance may play on authorized routes with a tenancy level of up to 50% seating capacity, subject to the following of all SOPs with staff duly vaccinated.

Railway services will continue to function with 70% occupancy under severe observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Furthermore, all the amusement parks, water sports, will endure activities at 50% of the capacity. Public parks are permissible to persist open under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.