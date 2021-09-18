Carlos Alcaraz qualifies for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals

Alcaraz is one of the four qualifiers in Milan. For the first time, Carlos Alcaraz is qualified for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals.

Following his historic run to the US Open quarter-finals last week, Carlos Alcaraz is one of the first four players to qualify for the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. Along with Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Sebastian Korda, the 18-year-old Spaniard has qualified for the innovative 21-and-under tournament, which will be held from November 9 to 13.

After an incredible run that includes a third-round upset over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who won in Milan in 2018, Alcaraz became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era.

Alcaraz, the protégé of former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, will participate for the first time in Milan. He had one tour-level victory going into the 2021 season. However, he has a 22-14 record this season, which includes a major win in New York, his first ATP Tour title in Umag, and semi-final appearances in ATP 250 events in Marbella and Winston-Salem.

Sinner was just inside the world’s Top 100 when he won the 2019 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals as the eighth seed. Now the Italian is firmly inside the Top 20 and this year he lifted an ATP 250 trophy in Melbourne and earned ATP 500 honours in Washington.