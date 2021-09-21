CDWP recommends two projects for Ecnec approval

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, recommended a project worth Rs20.17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further consideration.

A project related to transport and communications presented in the meeting, “Construction of Infrastructure (Flyover/Underpass Structure) for elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways” worth Rs20.715 billion was also recommended to the Ecnec for further consideration.

The proposed structures will help eliminate 22 level crossings located from the KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and would also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

The Planning Commission deputy chairman directed all the relevant officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video-conferences.