Chilli pepper grows to record length in United Kingdom

Chilli pepper grows to record length in the UK
A gardener in the UK has produced the world’s largest chilli pepper, measuring 18 inches in length.
Graham Barratt’s Thunder Mountain Longhorn Pepper, which he raised on his allotment in Gloucestershire, surpassed the previous record by 0.4 inches.
Barratt had previously won accolades for enormous veggies, but this was the first time he had smashed a world record with the pepper.
He claims that cultivating large vegetables is more difficult than it appears.
Barratt told the media, “Growing giant vegetables sounds easy but there are so many factors, the right seeds and weather, but also the right care so they grow the best.”
“It’s a lot of work but it’s what I love to do and it’s very rewarding.”
“Growing them really feels like being an expectant father at times, they are like your children.”
Barratt started growing peppers in January and took care of them nearly every day until his record was confirmed this week.
