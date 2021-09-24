China: Video of 15 skyscrapers being demolished has gone viral

In China, a video of 15 skyscrapers being demolished at the same time has gone viral.

After sitting unfinished for eight years, 15 high-rise buildings in China were blasted simultaneously in a jaw-dropping sight captured on camera.

Skyscrapers in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, were devastated and turned into a massive mountain of dust.

Now, a video of the destruction has gone viral, leaving netizens startled while igniting a serious discussion about the country’s excessive and uncontrolled urbanization initiatives.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua News, 4.6 tonnes of explosives were positioned at 85,000 blasting locations in the buildings for demolition. According to the report, the mission was finished in about 45 seconds.

According to Kunming Daily, emergency rescue departments dispatched more than 2,000 support personnel to set up eight emergency rescue teams, including on-site fire rescue teams, comprehensive emergency teams, flood control emergency teams, and urban management logistics teams, to ensure that the blasting work is completely safe.

According to the media, the coordinated explosives were carried out according to a specific plan. During the demolition preparations, local stores were closed and occupants in neighboring buildings were evacuated.

Authorities chose to take such harsh measures since the buildings had been abandoned for a long time and the basements had become flooded with rainwater.

The following is how netizens responded to the demolition:

It's wacky enough that China's central planning has to get rid of millions of unneeded housing units, but what really astonishes me is: look how these buildings are toppling over sideways. That's NOT supposed to happen in a controlled demolition. These buildings were death traps. https://t.co/ZPcH2kqEGx — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 15, 2021

I see others have already pointed out this was bc of the conditions of the bldgs but having worked in real estate investment in China there are uh lots of very free market reasons why projs don’t get finished & don’t sold for yrs, assets are distressed for many reasons https://t.co/yRSiYctN7G — Rui Ma 马睿 (@ruima) September 14, 2021

Demolished? Why not let poor people live in them at a reduced rent? When the economy changes someone will build in the same footprint. This is another failing of the government and an ecological disaster. https://t.co/lgJO5KWrvu — Bill Dettenborn (@BDettenborn) September 15, 2021

I’ve never seen anything like this 🤯 https://t.co/q6et6aEt40 — Earthling (@ziyatong) September 14, 2021