Chinese investment to open up job opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government would extend utmost assistance to the foreign investors and expressed confidence that the Chinese investment in Pakistan would open up immense employment opportunities.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the heads of the Chinese companies. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was focusing on the “Ease of Doing Business” policy and was extending facilities to the investors.

Pakistan could learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development, particularly in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock and information technology, he said.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies by the government of Pakistan and expressed keen interest in investing in the country.

China’s Ambassador Nong Rong, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umer and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.