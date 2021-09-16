Chinese man sticks eel in his ear to cure an upset stomach

The unidentified patient was suffering from constipation and decided to try a “traditional treatment” by putting a live animal into his body.

The eel swam up to his intestines and perforated his abdomen instead of delivering a cure. He was first ashamed about going to the hospital, but he eventually relented when the discomfort became unbearable.

He ultimately made his way to a local medical facility, where physicians conducted surgery and were astounded to discover that the eel had survived.

Medics said the situation could have been much worse if he hadn’t gone to the hospital, because bacteria from his big intestine may have spread to his abdomen and killed him.