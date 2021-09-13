Clean sweeps by PML-N in Punjab cantonment board polls

According to the unofficial results of the cantonment board elections, the PML-N has occurred as the largest party in Punjab by winning 51 of the 113 wards in the province.

PML-N won 51 seats, followed by PTI with 28 seats. Whereas, independent applicants appeared winning on 32 seats in the province stated the unofficial results of 113 wards, where elections were held on Sunday.

Whereas, Jamaat-e-Islami succeeded in securing two seats in the cantonment board elections.

It is relevant to refer here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was unsuccessful to win even a single seat across the province.

In Multan Cantonment Board, independent candidates clutched nine of the 10 seats.

However, the remaining one seat was tenable by the PML-N candidate.

On the contrary, PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif commended his party’s leaders on their accomplishment in the cantonment elections.

The PML-N president stated on Twitter, that he called up the leaders of the party and articulated his gratefulness for them.

The statement read, he admired the members, leaders, workers, voters, and supporters for their hard work that ran to victory.

ملک کو ایک نئے جذبے سے تعمیر، ترقی اور خوشحالی کی منزل سے ہمکنار کریں گے۔ ان شاءاللہ۔ https://t.co/uwslJYtwL7 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 12, 2021

Shehbaz said that by the grace of God, the success of the party was achieved as the result of people’s trust and hope in PML-N and its politics.

He congratulated the entire nation and the successful candidates.

He guaranteed the masses that PML-N would do all it takes to meet their prospects and will use an actual strategy and strong conviction to start a new age in politics.

Whereas, PTI appeared as the biggest winner in cantonment board elections held across Pakistan on Sunday.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results, PTI obtained 63 seats, closely followed by PML-N which won 59. Independent candidates bagged 52 seats.

Furthermore, amongst the Opposition parties, PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven, and Awami National Party two. Of the allied parties, MQM won 10, whereas Balochistan Awami Party secured two.