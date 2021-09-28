Court to give verdict tomorrow on bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer parents

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench will declare its judgment on bail petitions of major suspect Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case tomorrow (Sept 29).

Justice Aamir Farooq will articulate the verdict. The court reserved its verdict on the bail petitions after the conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and defense sides on Sept 23.

In the course of the last hearing, Advocate Shah Khawar, who represented Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam, disparate the bail and said, “It was a grisly murder, the suspects should not be granted bail.” He added the murder case should be heard in a special court.

“It seems as if you want to delay the trial,” Justice Aamer Farooq said. Advocate Khawar replied that was not the objective of his request.

“The prosecution has not included unnecessary witnesses in the case. There are 18 witnesses in the case, including two private witnesses. We will soon complete the trial, don’t grant them bail,” the counsel implored.

The bench asked the lawyer how the parents of the suspect and the Therapy Works employees were connected.

“We have evidence that prime accused Zahir Jaffer was constantly in touch with the parents, they are connected to the murder,” he said.