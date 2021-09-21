CPPA seeks Rs2.07/kWh raise in distribution companies’ power tariff
KARACHI: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking an increase in the price of electricity by Rs2.07/kWh (unit) for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) on account of the fuel cost adjustment for the month of August 2021.
Nepra would conduct an online hearing in this regard on September 30, 2021.
The CPPA in a petition noted the actual fuel charges remained Rs6.803/unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs4.733/unit during the period and sought Rs2.071/kWh increase.
In the petition, it was said that a total 15,590.8GWh, costing Rs106.1 billion was generated during August. Of the total generation, the share of hydel was 34.79 per cent, coal 14.27 per cent, gas 8.178 per cent, RLNG 18.01 per cent, nuclear 10.14 per cent, furnace oil 10.12 per cent and wind 3.42 per cent.
