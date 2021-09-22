Cricket Australia says monitering situation for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia says monitoring situation for Pakistan tour

Cricket Australia has said that it is monitoring the situation regarding its tour to Pakistan scheduled for early next year.

Australia is scheduled for a tour to Pakistan for full series in February, March next year. If the tour goes as scheduled, this would be the first time by Australia since 1998 to Pakistan.

However, the tour seems to be uncertain after New Zealand and England both have withdrawn from the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also fears that Australia may go for a similar decision as New Zealand and England.

When the media contacted Cricket Australia, the CA spokesman said that they’re monitoring the situation.

“We are monitoring the situation and talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known,” responded Cole Hitchcock of Cricket Australia in a short email.

Pakistan Cricket suffered a big blow after New Zealand unilaterally called off the tour amid security concerns. New Zealand Cricket did not disclose any details regarding the concerns.

England was the next to call off the tour saying the mental and physical well-being of the players is the top priority of the ECB. They, however, did not make the security an excuse.