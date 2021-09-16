Crypto.com collaborates with London-based esports brand Fnatic

As per the company announcement, crypto.com has collaborated with London-based esports brand, Fnatic, to its increasing roster of sports sponsorships.

The partnership has a duration of 5 years with a cost of $15m and it will offer a crypto payment option for Fnatic fans. It as well includes the unveiling of special digital products and NFTs.

Fnatic will too feature the crypto exchange’s logo on the collarbone of its player’s jerseys, which are worn by players across games like League of Legends, FIFA, Dota 2, and Apex Legends.

Fnatic CEO Sam Matthews stated that he looks forward to the partnership serving his clients to make “smarter, healthier and future-proof cryptocurrency decisions.” The sports brand will also offer financial literacy and cryptocurrency education services to the new arrival to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.