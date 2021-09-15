Customers can now buy Rimac’s Greyp Bikes with Cryptocurrency

With the increasing trend of cryptocurrency, the most forward-thinking entrepreneur in Croatia has presently enabled the facility to buy Greyp Bikes with cryptocurrency.

Customers can purchase Greyp Bikes through nine foremost cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, BCH, XLM, XRP, DAI, EOS, USDT, USDC.

Though Greyp Bikes could have been bought with cryptocurrencies earlier, the process is very easy and fully integrated with the virtual billing process at greyp.com.