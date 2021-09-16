Cuttlefish memories retain their sharpness as they grow

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 02:53 pm
Cuttlefish memories retain their sharpness as they grow

Elderly cuttlefish have better memories than older people.

The fish can recall events up to the last few days of their lives, according to a new study, which is regarded to be the first evidence of an animal whose memory of specific events does not decrease as it ages.

Memory tests were performed on 24 common cuttlefish, and the results revealed that, unlike humans, the species’ episodic memory does not deteriorate with age.

This is assumed to be owing to the hippocampus, a component of the brain found only in humans but absent in cuttlefish.

From the University of Cambridge’s department of psychology, Dr. Alexandra Schnell said, “Cuttlefish can remember what they ate, where and when, and use this to guide their feeding decisions in the future.”

“What’s surprising is that they don’t lose this ability with age, despite showing other signs of aging like loss of muscle function and appetite.”

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Young boy attempts dangerous stunts on moving train

The youngsters often do things that the viewers either can't believe or...
6 hours ago
Saudi teacher travels 52 countries on a motorcycle

Saudi teacher Fahd al-Zahrani set a record for a motorcycle tour of...
6 hours ago
Mom Caught telling her Son to "Act like You're Crying"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom...
7 hours ago
Daughter meets her mother after 14 years of her kidnapping

With the help of social media a daughter contacted her mother. At...
7 hours ago
Monumental Camel sculptures in Arabia are prehistoric

A recent study has revealed that a series of camel sculptures in...
9 hours ago
Boat stuck on the rock in Channel Island after being marooned

After it ran onto land the boat was left stuck in the...