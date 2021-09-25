‘Delhi is sponsor, financier and abettor of terrorism’: Pakistan hits back at India

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Friday rejected India’s claim at the United Nations (UN) that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was its integral part, saying the Himalayan state was an internationally recognised disputed territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir neither is an integral part of India nor is it India’s internal matter,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem said in response to an Indian delegate’s assertion that by raising the Kashmir dispute in his speech to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought in ‘matters internal to my country.’

Reacting to the Indian claim, Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, added, “India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized, disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).”

The Indian delegate Sneha Dubey, while exercising her right of reply to PM Khan’s statement, also made sweeping allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism, claiming the country has a policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

In a hard-hitting statement made in exercise of her right of reply, Saleem stated India’s use of the canard of terrorism, regurgitating stale arguments were typical of all occupiers.

Let me emphasise that India itself is the principal perpetrator, sponsor, financier and abettor of terrorism in the region, the Pakistani delegated clarified.

“New Delhi is involved in at least four different types of terrorism. These include resorting to state terrorism to suppress the people of IIOJK; funding and supporting terrorist organisations like the TTP which conducts numerous cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan; financing and organising mercenary terrorist organisations against Pakistan to impede economic growth and prosperity of the region, citing the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav; its supremacist ideology has mainstreamed Islamophobia and bigotry against minorities, particularly Muslims.”

Saleem said India’s violations of human rights in IIOJK were well documented in the two reports of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights as also by major human rights organisations but Indian authorities failed to respond to their critical reports.

The government of Pakistan, she elaborated, had recently released a comprehensive and well-researched dossier containing the entire range of gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights being perpetrated by Indian security forces in the occupied territory.

“We call upon the international community to take cognisance of the compelling evidence and hold India accountable for the heinous crimes. If India has nothing to hide, it must accept a UN Commission of Inquiry and agree to implement the UNSC resolutions stipulating a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.”

The Pakistani delegate remarked that the Indian delegation would do well to reflect on the deeply troubling trajectory their state is embarked upon, rather than indulging in patent falsehoods about Pakistan.