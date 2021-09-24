Did you know the actress’s hair caught fire while cutting the birthday cake?

American actress and designer Nicole Richie’s beautiful birthday turned into a horrible day when her hair caught fire during the ceremony.

According to a foreign news agency, Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th birthday this week. Later, a horrific video of the incident that took place at the ceremony was also shared on the actress’s Instagram account which went viral as soon as she saw it.

In the shared video, there is also a birthday cake in front of the actress with a picture of her on it.

As can be seen in the video, while the actress was busy bending down and lighting candles, the fire engulfed her blonde hair.

The actress immediately moved away and tried to extinguish the fire from her hair, but failed. During the same attempt, the fire intensified.