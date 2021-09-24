Did you know woman organizes a wonderful party on her divorce?

You’ve probably heard of parties for your friends at weddings and birthdays, but have you ever heard of anyone having a divorce party?

According to the foreign website Mirror, 45-year-old Sonia Gupta, who lives in London, ended her 17-year marriage and called it freedom for herself.

According to the report, Sonia Gupta organized a colourful themed party as Sonia had been trying for 3 years for divorce in which she finally succeeded and in this happiness, she had this wonderful party.

In the pictures, the woman is looking very happy while she is also wearing the slash of Finally divorced.