Dog brings one of the week’s best moments to television

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 03:27 pm
An overeager Labrador walked away, dragging the human at the other end of the leash with him. It happened live on television, just moments after BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood raved about Flash during a segment on guide dogs.

Kirkwood said, “She’s very well-behaved, I must say.”

Soon after, Flash walked away, and Kirkwood, who was still holding the leash, collapsed on video. For a brief while, all viewers could see were her feet.

The persistent reporter quickly appeared, grinning, and assuring everyone that she was alright.

“She’s a very strong girl, Flash,” Kirkwood added.

Flash “got a little overeager” during the major TV debut, according to the Guide Dogs charity, which released the film on YouTube.

The organization made fun on Twitter, “Only to be expected that @carolkirkwood fell ‘head over heels for our amazing trainee guide dog pup.”

 

 

 

 

