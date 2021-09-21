Dog population control programme launched

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Department, on Tuesday, appraised the Sindh High Court about the notification of Dogs Population Control and Mass Vaccination Rules.

Sindh government also informed a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh that the stray dogs complaint cell had been re- launched with helpline No. 1093 in the local government department which was operating, receiving and recording complaints of general public about stray dogs.

The bench had received a petition questioning Sindh government’s inaction in the wake increasing case of dogs and snakes bite in urban and rural areas of the province.

The government has also filed a detailed report about culling of dogs in different divisions of the province. According to the report since June 3864 dogs have been culled in Karachi division, 11344 in Hyderabad division, 3818 in Sukkur division, 2591 in Shaheed Benazirabad division, 2045 in Mirpurkhas division and 1757 in Larkana division.

The report filed by provincial secretary local government also stated that necessary direction for dogs culling in district council Karachi had also been issued.

The project director Rabies Control Program Sindh also filed report enumerating government efforts in rabies control.

The bench while taking the reports on record directed the government that besides providing anti-rabies injection, the government should also insure provision of anti-venom vials in the rural areas of the province.