Dr Arif Alvi: ‘Pave the way to revive football in Pakistan’

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi has directed Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) to pave the way to revive football in Pakistan.

GSV will host Pakistan Football League (PFL) in Pakistan held a meeting with the President Arif Alvi on Thursday.

During the meeting, GSV briefed the Arif on their plans to promote football in Pakistan.

GSV’s CEO, Zaib Khan said, “Our plan is to promote sports in Pakistan. We are coming up with a strong football league which will change the image of this sport in the country. We are hoping to get the support from the government and private sectors to make this league bigger,”

Arif emphasized the strength of the sports industry in the country.

He said, “There is a need to strengthen the sports industry. We need to keep it away from politics and work privately for sports promotion,”