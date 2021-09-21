Durrani granted bail in another NAB case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an inquiry of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to alleged misappropriation in construction of MPAs hostel.

Durrani earlier in the day had filed a constitutional petition seeking pre-arrest bail.

Last week, NAB had converted an investigation against Durrani into the alleged corruption in construction of MPAs hostel.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqabl Kalhoo while granting pre-arrest bail against the sum of Rs1 million directed Durrani to cooperate with NAB in the inquiry and issued notice to the anti corruption watchdog for October 24.

Another bench specially constituted to hear case of post arrest bail Durrani on Monday heard the arguments of his counsel.

Durrani was granted bail by SHC in a reference accusing him of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income. Against this order NAB had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in March this year while setting aside the order of SHC which had granted remand with a direction to decide it afresh keeping in view the facts and evidence.

Till the decision of SHC, the SC had ordered that the concession of bail to Durrani be maintained.