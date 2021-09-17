ECB to decide with 48 hours if they will be touring Pak

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a statement after New Zealand decided to cancel the Pakistan tour amid a security alert.

As per the spokesperson of ECB, they are in touch with the security team in Pakistan and will decide in 48 hours that if they will be touring.

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert. We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation,” the English board said.

“The ECB board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed,” the board added.

The Black Caps will leave Pakistan within 24 hours after they ‘unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan tour’.

New Zealand was visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and they were slated to play three ODIs and five T20Is.