ECB to decide with 48 hours if they will be touring Pak
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released a statement after New Zealand decided to cancel the Pakistan tour amid a security alert.
As per the spokesperson of ECB, they are in touch with the security team in Pakistan and will decide in 48 hours that if they will be touring.
“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert. We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation,” the English board said.
“The ECB board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed,” the board added.
The Black Caps will leave Pakistan within 24 hours after they ‘unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan tour’.
New Zealand was visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and they were slated to play three ODIs and five T20Is.
Read More
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Black Caps cancel the tour due to security alert
The New Zealand Cricket has canceled its tour of Pakistan after informing...
New Zealand call off Pakistan tour due to 'security threat'
New Zealand have abandoned the Pakistan tour just minutes before the start...
International exodus casts shadow as virus-hit IPL resumes in UAE
Indian Premier League hostilities will resume on Sunday in the United Arab...
Punjab contingent to participate in Inter-Provincial Athletics, DG SBP
LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on...
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI series trophy revealed
The trophy for the Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series was unveiled at the...