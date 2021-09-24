Ecnec approves construction of infrastructure for KCR

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Friday approved a summary presented by the Planning Commission regarding the construction of infrastructure for elimination of level crossings for the loop section of Karachi Circular Railway.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting.

The project will be sponsored and executed by the Ministry of Railways, government of Pakistan and will be located in Karachi. The project envisages construction of flyovers/underpasses along the route of KCR for elimination of 22-level crossings.

The rationalised cost of the project is Rs21 billion on cost-sharing basis. The project will facilitate the free movement of the KCR train.

The Ecnec also approved a recommendation put forth by the Planning Commission to authorise the Central Development Working Party (CWDP) for considering the projects where Ecnec gives decision to approve the project (in question) with the direction of rationalisation of cost. If the rationalisation exercise results in the downward revision in cost, such projects will be accorded approval by the CDWP and the status report would be submitted for perusal of the Ecnec chairman.

In case of upward cost rationalisation/revision, the project would be re-submitted before the Ecnec for consideration/approval.

Among others, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Planning Commission deputy chairman, federal secretaries, representatives of the provincial governments and other senior officials participated in the meeting. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtyar joined the meeting through a video-link.