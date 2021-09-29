Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon Musk to $200 billion to make him the richest person in the world, surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported.
Musk became the third person to ever be worth $200 billion. Shares of Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla continued a four-month rally, closing up 2.2 percent at $791.36, the highest they have been since February this year.
Musk’s fortune is heavily tied to his ownership of Tesla, which ended the day (Monday) with a market cap of more than $792 billion, and SpaceX, valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February.
He now owns one house and counts his primary residence to be a 400-square foot rental unit, after promising last year that he would ditch almost all his personal possessions, including six mansions.
Read More
QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 29th September 2021
QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 29th September 2021) 24k gram...
Goldman cuts China growth forecasts as power cuts start to bite
Goldman Sachs has lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as...
UN chief calls for accelerated action on jobs, social protection
UNITED NATIONS: Investing in job-rich growth, social protection and a just transition...
Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China
MOSCOW/CAIRO: Evergrande Group is a massive Chinese property developer with debts of...
XRP TO PKR: Today 1 Ripple Price in Pakistan, on 29th September 2021
In these countries, the exchange of different cryptocurrencies, such as Ripple to...