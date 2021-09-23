Emerging Afghan situation can be a major business opportunity: official

LAHORE: The emerging situation in Afghanistan due to change of regime could be a major business opportunity, an official said.

Speaking at the LCCI Achievement Awards ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr recently, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Tariq Misbah said: “Volume of Pak-Afghan trade is currently close to $1 billion. With better strategy, the bilateral trade volume can be easily increased two to three times.” As many as 19 businessmen were given awards.

Misbah praised the government for better handling of the pandemic than other regional countries, adding that the better policies led to economic revival of the country, despite the pandemic.

He said the government was focusing on the construction sector, which benefited many allied industries, adding that for the first time since 2013/14, exports exceeded Rs25 billion.

“Due to confidence in the government, our remittances have reached a record level. According to a recent survey, foreign investors’ confidence in the government has increased 60 per cent,” he said.

Misbah thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for patronising the business community and allowing the LCCI to hold its event at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.