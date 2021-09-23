Emerging Afghan situation can be a major business opportunity: official
LAHORE: The emerging situation in Afghanistan due to change of regime could be a major business opportunity, an official said.
Speaking at the LCCI Achievement Awards ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr recently, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Tariq Misbah said: “Volume of Pak-Afghan trade is currently close to $1 billion. With better strategy, the bilateral trade volume can be easily increased two to three times.” As many as 19 businessmen were given awards.
Misbah praised the government for better handling of the pandemic than other regional countries, adding that the better policies led to economic revival of the country, despite the pandemic.
He said the government was focusing on the construction sector, which benefited many allied industries, adding that for the first time since 2013/14, exports exceeded Rs25 billion.
“Due to confidence in the government, our remittances have reached a record level. According to a recent survey, foreign investors’ confidence in the government has increased 60 per cent,” he said.
Misbah thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for patronising the business community and allowing the LCCI to hold its event at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Read More
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 23rd September 2021
Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 23rd September 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (23rd August 2021) today 24 Carat is...
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold...