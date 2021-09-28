Emily in Paris: 5 outfits that stole our hearts

Bonjour! Unless you have been living under the rock, you will know that Emily in Paris was all the rage last year. From unbearable clichés to travesty depiction of French people, a lot of things didn’t sit quite well with the viewers. Like it or not, you got to admit that this unquestionably entertaining Netflix show sure had its fair share of epic fashion moments as well, good or bad. Oui, whether the outfits were a little meh or yay, they created a lot of buzz on social media and left us bitterly envious as we binge-watched through the show in our old and boring sweats during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Hence, on the occasion of season 2 coming back this winter, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the iconic outfits Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) wore in the fan-favourite series.

The Modern Audrey Hepburn Look

A definitive top pick, you can’t help but look past the irony- Emily really dressed up as a black swan to see the ballet show Swan Lake. The black off-the-shoulder dress looks absolutely exquisite paired with crystal-embellished pumps, a shimmery headband and a classic bold red lip. Timeless and chic, an ode to Audrey Hepburn it is!

La Classe yellow attire

Perfect for a day out in the City of Lights aka Paris, Cooper’s printed outfit was a big YAY for us. The outfit featured a black and yellow printed Ganni set (asymmetric midi skirt and matching crop top) paired with black strappy heels, cinching waist-belt and matching yellow tote bag. What’s not to love?

Pretty in Pink:

We sure do love a timeless checkered moment! In the second last episode of the series An American Auction in Paris, the style diva gave that 90’s chic gal vibe with her checkered knitted jumper, denim skirt, matching coat and pink knee-high socks with pumps. Don’t know about others but this ensemble gave us some major Cher (Clueless 1995) nostalgia.

The Understated Tutu Gal:

Perhaps one of the most underrated looks of the whole 10 episode series, Emily kept it simple and classy with a strapless black tutu dress. She tied the look together with a waist-cinching leather belt, glittery high heels and added the Emily factor with the Face Acrylic Bag. You can never go wrong with a simple black number, can you?

The White Asymmetric Statement:

Emily was a sight to behold in episode 9 as she donned a ravishing white asymmetric dress. The structural dress is actually from Stéphane Rolland’s spring 2017 collection and the best part of this look has to be the overpowering large petals enveloping the silhouette. Creative and bold, chefs kiss!