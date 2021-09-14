Emirates continues to restructure its global network

Emirates has confirmed the resumption of services to Saudi Arabia, with St. Petersburg following on October 8th.

Flights between Dubai and St. Petersburg will be operated four times per week, with daily flights beginning on October 21st.

All flights will be operated in a three-class format on the Boeing 777-300ER.

Emirates flights EK 173 and 174 will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while EK 175 and 176 will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

EK 173 takes off from Dubai at 09:10 and arrives at St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport at 14:15.

EK 174 departs St. Petersburg at 16:45 and returns to Dubai at 23:45.

EK 175 departs Dubai at 15:45 and arrives in St Petersburg at 20:50, while EK 176 departs Pulkovo Airport at 23:15 and arrives in Dubai at 06:15 the following day.

Emirates now operates 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, with daily flights to Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam, and three weekly flights to Medina.

Flights to Riyadh will be doubled daily beginning September 16th, and plans are in the works to expand frequencies at the other gateways by the end of September.